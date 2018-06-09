CONVERSE, Texas — A 22-year old woman is behind bars, charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting. Deputies say the woman had her ex-boyfriend kill her current boyfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, it stemmed from an argument between Enederia Cherelle Flowers and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Isiah Roper. Just hours after that fight, Roper was shot to death in his neighborhood. It all happened in the 6600 block of Clouds Point in Converse.

An affidavit states Flowers showed up to her boyfriend's home early Wednesday morning with her ex-boyfriend and started arguing outside of the home. Roper began to walk away. That's when deputies believe Flowers' ex drove up the street and shot Roper in the torso.

Roper's family told deputies they saw the confrontation and heard Flowers instruct her ex-boyfriend to shoot.

The affidavit said Flowers and her ex-boyfriend then drove off. BCSO said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that James Johnson, 22, was later placed into custody near the intersection of Hamilton and Poplar streets on the city's west side for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Roper died of his injuries at SAMMC.

Both Flowers and Johnson were booked on first-degree felony murder warrants. BCSO said Johnson was also arrested on two other warrants unrelated to this shooting, including burglary and assault with bodily injury.

