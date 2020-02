SAN ANTONIO — A GPS almost caused a driver to get hit by a train early Wednesday morning on the northeast side, according to police.

It happened at Walzem and Gibbs Sprawl Road around 1:15 a.m.

Police say she told officers her GPS told her to turn onto the railroad tracks, so she followed the directions.

Another driver reportedly helped get her out of the truck, right before it was hit by the train.

No one was injured.