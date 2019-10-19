SAN ANTONIO — An electrical short in the back bedroom of a west side home sparked a fire that quickly spread, according to a spokesperson with SAFD.

The fire began just after 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Arbor Place.

Firefighters with SAFD arrived at the scene and quickly took control of the fire which was contained to the back bedroom.

A woman who was home at the time of the fire made it out safely.

The house reportedly sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

Damages were estimated to be around $20,0000.