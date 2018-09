SAN ANTONIO — A woman's quick thinking saved her life early Tuesday morning on the city's north side.

San Antonio police said as a woman was turning into the Valero gas station at Loop 1604 and Stone Oak Parkway, a power line fell and exploded onto her car.

As her minivan became engulfed in flames, police said she flung the car doors open and escaped.

She walked away uninjured. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Woman miraculously escaped from her mini van as a live power line fell on her vehicle. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/obAjiUg6Wn — GENE DE LA CRUZ (@gene78577) September 4, 2018

© 2018 KENS