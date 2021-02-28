Police: Young woman hit and killed by driver on southwest side

Police say she had been involved in a hit and run crash prior to getting struck outside of her vehicle on U.S. Highway 90 and General Hudnell Drive around 10 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman died Saturday night after getting struck by a vehicle on the city's southwest side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The driver who hit her stopped and cooperated with police.

According to SAPD, that driver will not face any charges. Investigators described the victim as a young woman who had been involved in a hit and run crash prior to being struck on U.S. Highway 90 and General Hudnell Drive around 10 p.m.

Police said the woman was followed by the other party involved in the hit and run before she pulled over off the highway for an unknown reason. The other driver involved snapped a picture of her license plate and left that location to call police. According to SAPD, that's when the woman got out of her vehicle and was struck by another vehicle.

The driver who struck the woman stayed on scene and fully cooperated with police, SAPD said.

The victim's age and identity have not been released.