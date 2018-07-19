BEXAR COUNTY — A woman died in a rollover accident in North Bexar County early Thursday morning.

The accident happened at I-10 between Ralph Fair Road and Fair Oaks Ranch around 2:30 a.m.

Bexar County deputies say the car the woman was driving flipped and ended up on the access road of I-10. Deputies say she was ejected and the car continued to roll for another 75 yards.

The woman was pronounced dead.

Officials from Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department and Leon Springs Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

