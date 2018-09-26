A woman trying to make a turn onto a Wilson County road was struck by an 18-wheeler and died at the scene, officials said.

On Wednesday at about 1 p.m., the woman was driving south on on US 181 and attempted to turn left on to FM 775, about 9 miles northwest of Floresville.

A truck tractor towing a trailer stuck the vehicle as it was traveling through the intersection, which is controlled by a traffic light, officials said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

