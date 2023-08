The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has died after a hit-and run on the northwest side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred on the 3000 block of Culebra Road around 2:36 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say a man was driving on his way home from work when he hit a woman in her 20s that was walking in the street.

The man stopped to render aid and police say there are no charges at this time.