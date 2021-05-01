Woman dies after she was shot in the head; police searching for suspect

Things escalated and the suspect shot the victim one time in the head, then took off, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after she was shot in the head, and the suspect has not been caught, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Seashell Place on the west side.

When police arrived, they found a woman in her 20s inside the home with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a murder, and the suspect, who is a woman in her 30s, lives at the home.

SAPD said is started as an argument between the two women. Things escalated and the suspect shot the victim one time in the head, then took off, police said.

Two other men were in the home at the time of the shooting, but reportedly told police they did not witness the shooting take place.