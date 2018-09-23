SAN ANTONIO — A woman crashed her car into a building on the northwest side. Police say the woman was seen slouched inside. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night on Bandera near Hillcrest.

The car started speeding, crossing Bandera Road, and hitting an electrical pole, the smashed into a building, officials said.

The woman was trapped inside the car and had to be rescued by the Jaws of Life. She had massive leg injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The 55-year-old woman's name has not been released.

