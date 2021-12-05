Woman dies after being hit by vehicle, police say

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is not expected to face any charges.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman died after being hit by a car Monday night.

Around 9:36 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 2000 block of South W.W. White Road near Rigsby Avenue to reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

SAPD said when they arrived, they found a woman laying in the road unconscious. The woman was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center but she died on the way to the hospital.