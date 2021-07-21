Woman dies after being hit by car in front of relative's home

Police said the driver of a car was driving north on Sulky Lane when they accidentally ran over a woman who was standing in the road.

At 11 p.m. the Leon Valley Police Department responded to Sulky Lane and Trotter Lane for reports of a person hit by a car.

An LVPD sergeant said the driver of a car was driving north on Sulky Lane when they accidentally ran over a woman who was standing in the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.