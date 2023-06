Police say they responded to a report of an adult lying in the grass off the interstate Friday morning.

SCHERTZ, Texas — One woman has been found dead near Interstate 35 on Friday morning, Schertz Police say.

The incident occurred at the 2100 block of Interstate 35 on the southbound access road around 8:28 a.m. Friday.

Police say they responded to a report of an adult woman lying in the grass off the interstate and upon arrival discovered the woman had died.

An investigation is ongoing.