Woman dead, another person injured after fiery crash in west San Antonio

Police say evidence shows the car may have been speeding before the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed Thursday morning and another person was left injured following a fiery crash in west San Antonio, officials say.

Just after 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Highway 151 and Loop 410 for a fiery crash. Police said good Samaritans along with police officers acted fast and removed two victims from the burning vehicle.

Police said evidence shows that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a curb, lost control then hit a concrete embankment. After the crash, the car burst into flames and a young woman and man appearing in his mid 30s were pulled out.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

At some point, the vehicle hit a white truck, but police say that white truck took off. This area is also known for serious and fatal collisions, so drivers are urged to use caution when driving in this area.

