Woman dead after officer-involved shooting; investigation underway in Ingleside

According to authorities, the female suspect was later identified as 42-year-old Heather Renee Roebuck of Ingleside, Texas.

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Pace Avenue after receiving several calls for shots fired in the area on the night of Saturday, August 15.

Upon arrival, Officers approached the residence and could see into the living area and kitchen of the residence through two large windows near the front door.

"Officers knocked on the door and announced their presence several times. The officer standing nearest the door then observed a female subject enter the kitchen area from a back room carrying a bolt action rifle. The Officer drew his weapon and again announced his presence several times ordering the female suspect to drop the weapon. The female suspect failed to comply, and the Officer then announced his presence again and ordered the female suspect to drop the weapon," stated Ingleside Police on their social media page.

Officers say instead of complying with their orders, the female suspect raised the rifle to her shoulder while working the bolt action of the rifle and aimed the rifle directly towards a Police Officer.

"The Officer discharged his duty weapon and striking the female, causing her to drop the weapon and fall to the floor. The Ingleside PD Patrol Officers made entry into the residence, secured the weapon, and other visible weapons, and began to render aid until the arrival of EMS," stated Ingleside PD.

The female suspect was transported to a local hospital where she has undergone surgery and is currently listed in stable condition, authorities say.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers were requested to investigate the incident. The Officer who fired his weapon has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with current policy," said officials.

The Aransas Pass Police Department and San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in securing the scene and responded to calls for service within the City of Ingleside while the preliminary investigation was being conducted.

According to authorities, the female suspect was later identified as 42-year-old Heather Renee Roebuck of Ingleside, Texas.