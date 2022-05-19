Woman dead after crashing into ditch on the east side

EMS tried to save the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after police said she crashed into a ditch on the east side Thursday morning.

San Antonio Police responded to I-35 at Binz-Engleman for the crash around 2:15 a.m. At first, police thought the woman drove off the highway somehow, but they eventually came to the conclusion that she sped off the access road before crashing into the ditch.

Police have not released the woman's identity. Binz-Engleman was closed for some time but reopened hours later.