Woman dead after being stabbed, Dimmit officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed Friday after being stabbed by another woman she lived with, officials said.

Dimmit County Sheriff's Office responded to the 600 block of Milam Street in Asherton for reports of the stabbing just before 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim, Sawyer Cruz, 28, with a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital, but was then airlifted to San Antonio. She later died from her injuries and was pronounced dead.