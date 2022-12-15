Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck following crash on highway

The woman was exchanging information with the other person involved in the accident when she was hit by a pickup truck and killed.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck following crash with another vehicle on I-35 on the far south side of town.

It happened early Thursday morning on I-35 at Division Avenue.

Police say an 18-wheeler and a car were involved in an initial crash and as the drivers were getting out to exchange information, a pickup truck came along and hit the driver of the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-35 North Bound at the off ramp of Division will be closed off until the scene has been cleared.

