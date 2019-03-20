SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot by a sergeant on the city's northwest side Wednesday afternoon after pulling an Uzi machine gun on him.

According to SAPD Chief Bill McManus, police received calls of a woman who was "very distraught" outside the Huebner Commons shopping center near Huebner and Vance Jackson. A sergeant and 23-year veteran of SAPD was already at the scene.

When he gave orders to the unidentified woman, McManus said, she began to pull the small machine gun out.

"It got to the point where the sergeant felt compelled to use deadly force," McManus said. "He shot multiple times, striking her in the upper torso and the lower torso."

She was pronounced dead at the scene. McManus said investigators don't know yet if the gun was loaded, but the sergeant was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, with the area expected to be closed well into Wednesday evening.

This is the sixth confirmed SAPD officer-involved shooting in 2019. There were 11 in 2018, 12 in 2017 and 13 in 2016.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.