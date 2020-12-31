x
Woman cut out of SUV following late-night crash

The crash happened Wednesday night in the 5400 block of Rogers Road.
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a major crash that required first responders to cut her out of an SUV. 

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Rogers Road. 

An official with SAPD said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found an SUV on its side with a woman stuck hanging halfway out of the windshield. 

SAFD crews the arrived and cut the woman out of the SUV. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

According to an official with SAPD, it's unclear how the crash occurred, but wet roads were likely a factor.