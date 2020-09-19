Woman crashes into her home after experiencing 'mechanical malfunction'

SAN ANTONIO — A woman crashed into her own home after a 'mechanical malfunction' occurred, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department said.
Officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 600 block of S. Olive Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the spokesperson with SAPD, the woman was rearranging cars in front of her home when a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the gas pedal to stick to the floor. The malfunction caused the vehicle to crash into the front of the home.
The area that the vehicle crashed into was a storage/front porch area.
No injuries were reported.