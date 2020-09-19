Woman crashes into her home after experiencing 'mechanical malfunction'

SAN ANTONIO — A woman crashed into her own home after a 'mechanical malfunction' occurred, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 600 block of S. Olive Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the spokesperson with SAPD, the woman was rearranging cars in front of her home when a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the gas pedal to stick to the floor. The malfunction caused the vehicle to crash into the front of the home.