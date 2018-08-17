A woman convicted earlier this week in a drunk-driving crash that claimed the lives of a young San Antonio couple learned her sentence Friday.

A Bexar County jury handed down a 24-year sentence to Sylvia Herrera, who was 26 when she slammed into a car parked at a stoplight in June 2015, instantly killing the two rear passengers, Nick Ramirez, 22, and Lauren Molina, 21, and critically injuring the driver and passenger.

Herrera received an eight-year sentence for both counts of intoxication manslaughter, and a five and a three-year sentence for two counts of intoxication assault.

All of the sentences will run consecutively, creating a 24-year total sentence for Herrera.

Molina and Ramirez were both employees at Cheddars when they were killed, and reportedly engaged to be married.

Both of their families shared powerful words in the courtroom Friday, expressing heartbreak for their loss, and a lack of sympathy and forgiveness for Herrera.

