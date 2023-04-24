Woman confronts two suspects stealing her Kia, gets hit by her own car

Police say the suspects were teenagers.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman confronted two teens who were stealing her car and they drove off, hitting her in the process, police say.

It happened around 12:19 p.m. at the 1200 block of N. Hamilton Ave on the west-side of San Antonio.

The woman told police that she came out and saw two people sitting inside her vehicle. She confronted them, and they took off hitting her in the process.

The suspects, who police say are teenagers, got away.

The vehicle stolen was a Kia.

This is a developing story.

