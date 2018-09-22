SAN ANTONIO — A family escaped their Alamo Ranch home early Saturday morning after it caught on fire during a thunderstorm.

Bexar County firefighters said the home at Sweet Destiny and Amber Rose in the Lone Terraces subdivision on San Antonio's west side likely was struck by lightning and caught on fire just after 4 a.m.

A woman and 10-year-old boy were inside as the roof became engulfed in flames. A large part of the roof collapsed during the blaze.

Fortunately, they were able to get out okay with no injuries.

SAFD is investigating where lightning may have struck the home, igniting the fire.

Talked to next door neighbor who heard lightning strike and saw fire start- he gave me this photo. Fire crews still working on it now. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/IZ1iVQbvEH — Erica Zucco KENS 5 (@ericazucco) September 22, 2018

© 2018 KENS