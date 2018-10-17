SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Tuesday night, accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting a man with her car. The man, 26-year-old Mauricio Rodriguez Zuniga, later died.

According to a report from the San Antonio Police Department, Zuniga was towing a vehicle in his white Mitsubishi Lancer. When he experienced some trouble with his vehicle, he pulled over onto the shoulder of the westbound lanes of northwest Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road.

Police said he was underneath a street light with the vehicle lights on and standing on the driver’s side of his car when he was struck by a black Nissan Sentra at about 10:30 Tuesday night. The black car also hit the white Mitsubishi Lancer and the car that was being towed on the side of the road.

Zuniga was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning.

Blanca Juanita Torres was placed under arrest for intoxication manslaughter. Her bond was set at $100,000, according to the report.

© 2018 KENS