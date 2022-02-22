Woman charged after stabbing her sister, police say

It happened at in the 2400 block of Northwest Military Highway around 3:00 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed her sister at an apartment on the northwest side early Tuesday morning.

It happened at in the 2400 block of Northwest Military Highway around 3:00 a.m. Police arrived to find a woman in her 40s with a stab wound walking through a parking lot.

Investigators say the women who are sisters had an altercation and one stabbed the other. The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Police say she will also undergo a psychological evaluation.