SAN ANTONIO — One woman crashes her car through a store on the southside Friday afternoon, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at My Melrose located on the 200 block of Southwest Military Drive at 12:53 p.m. Friday.

Police say the woman was trying to avoid a truck when she overcompensated leading to her own vehicle crashing into a store.