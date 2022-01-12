Woman trying to break into ex-girlfriend's home shot by new girlfriend, police say

An officer at the scene said the new girlfriend heard the ex-girlfriend trying to break in through the window and fired her weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after police say she tried to break into her ex-girlfriend's home. According to police, the new girlfriend shot at her.

This happened just before midnight on Stonebridge on the northwest side of San Antonio.

Police say the two women who live in the home are in a relationship.

One of them left the house and that's when her ex tried to break in through the window.

Officers tell us the new girlfriend heard the break-in and shot at the ex-girlfriend.

The ex was taken to the hospital, but police couldn't confirm if she was actually hit by the bullets or just hurt by broken glass from the window.

The new girlfriend was taken in for questioning.

No word on any criminal charges.

