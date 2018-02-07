Police have arrested a woman they say beat her ex-boyfriend's grandmother with a shovel.

According to an arrest warrant, on May 11 officers were called to the home of the 79-year-old grandmother, who told police that she had been assaulted by her grandson's ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Elaine Monzivalis.

Monzivalis had come to the grandmother's home to try to communicate with her ex. When the 79-year-old woman asked Monzivalis to leave the property, the suspect took a shovel from the bed of the elderly's truck and began damaging the vehicle, striking the windshield.

According to the affadavit, police say the grandmother asked Monzivalis to stop hitting her vehicle when the suspect struck her with the shovel on the left shoulder. Monzivalis then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police were able to locate and arrest Monzivalis Sunday evening. She has been charged with Injury to Elderly Bodily Injury, a felony offense.

