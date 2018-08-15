SAN ANTONIO — A woman was stabbed in the face after opening the front door to her apartment on the city's northwest side overnight.

Police said just before the attack around 2 am Wednesday, the woman was arguing with her boyfriend over the phone while at her apartment in the 5100 block of USAA Boulevard.

She told police that during the argument her boyfriend threatened to send someone over to harm her.

Moments later, investigators said the woman heard a knock at the door. She answered it and was stabbed in the face, police said.

The suspect ran from the scene.

Police searched the boyfriend's apartment and are looking for the suspect.

