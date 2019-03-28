SAN ANTONIO — Police arrested a woman who they said was involved in a fatal shooting following a drug deal.

San Antonio police released these images of the woman the day after the shooting in February, hoping someone would recognize her.

Within hours, San Antonio police said they received a call from a woman claiming to be the suspect in the video.

Wednesday night, police arrested 21 year-old Dakota Vale in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Rey Quiroga. Quiroga was shot and killed on February 17 at the Redland Apartments.

According to an affidavit, Vale told detectives she met Quiroga online after she had been looking to buy a large amount of marijuana and pills with counterfeit money. In a second statement, Vale admitted to setting up Quiroga to be robbed and that she knew the man who pulled the trigger.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video showed Quiroga was shot by a male suspect. That came after Quiroga and Vale were in the pool area of the apartments, but Vale apparently went into a room in the clubhouse while Quiroga waited outside. Police said a man approached Quiroga, snatched his cell phone, and fatally shot him.

Police said a second suspect, Walter Scott, has been arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Authorities believe he was the one who fired the shot that killed Quiroga. However, it could take a while to bring him here to Texas.

Police said they are working to extradite Scott from Wisconsin to Texas. They said it could take at least 10 days, if not several months, if he fights the extradition.