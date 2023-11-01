Woman arrested after leading police on two-mile chase in stolen van, police say

Police were originally called after a resident in a northside neighborhood noticed the woman was parked in their driveway.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a short chase in a stolen van on San Antonio's north side.

Around 9 a.m., a resident at a home in the 200 block of Village Circle noticed a blue van parked in their driveway. They called police, and when the Hill Country Police Department arrived, they ran the van's license plate and found out the van was stolen.

When police tried to talk to the woman who was inside of the van, police said she drove off and led them on a two mile chase. During the chase, she hit a Hollywood Park police unit.

She also tried to get out of the passenger side of the van, but she was tased and arrested. Police say she is facing charges of evading police and possession of a stolen vehicle.

