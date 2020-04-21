Woman arrested in connection with 2020 murder of her stepfather

The crime occurred on April 21, 2020.

A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder of her stepfather that happened in April 2020, an affidavit reveals.

Julie Ann Banda was arrested in January for killing Carlos Chaves in the 300 block of Aldama near Castroville Road.

An affidavit says that Banda was texting Chaves shortly before his murder on the night of April 21st. The victim and Banda were planning to meet up to exchange something. When Banda arrived at the residence and Chaves came out to meet her, he was shot and killed, the affidavit says.