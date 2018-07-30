San Antonio — A domestic dispute left a man stabbed and his wife in custody on the city's northwest side overnight, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said an argument between a husband and wife at a home in the 9800 block of Kelton Drive turned violent around 1:45 am Monday.

The man was stabbed in the stomach, according to SAPD. He was transported to University Hospital in serious condition.

The woman was taken into custody.

Investigators said she may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or mentally ill, but it's unclear.

Charges are pending.

