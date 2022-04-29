Woman arrested after firing gun during suspected domestic dispute with BCSO deputy, officials say

The woman barricaded herself inside of the apartment but surrendered a short time later.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested and neighbors at an apartment complex were evacuated after a gun went off inside a unit during a suspected domestic incident involving a Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Thursday night, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to 70 Autumn Pass for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man seemingly in his 20s outside of an apartment unit.

Police said the couple was arguing when at some point, the woman grabbed a firearm and "discharged the weapon inside the apartment." The deputy then fled the apartment to get away from the woman, police said.

Police said the woman then barricaded herself in the apartment prompting the evacuation. Right now, police are saying the male is the victim and the woman is the aggressor, but they are still looking into if it could've been a self-defense discharge. Police are still continuing the investigation.