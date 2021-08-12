Woman accused of stealing from kids at daycare; Hemisfair getting a facelift with $50k grant | KENS 5 News Now

Follow us here to get the latest with the KENS 5 morning team every weekday.

SAN ANTONIO — A 45 year old woman is accused of stealing jewelry from children at the south side daycare center where she worked. Hemisfair's three parks will undergo a beautification project thanks to a $50,000 grant.

Also, Governor Greg Abbott has a wide lead over challenger and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke after a recent poll showed him ahead by 15 points.

