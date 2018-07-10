SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after she struck her 8-year-old daughter with her car, Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Johnny Garcia said.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near Rodriguez Park on the west side. Officials said the incident began as a domestic dispute.

The woman drove away from the location, striking her daughter in the process. According to a report, the girl suffered minor injuries.

Officials said that the woman assaulted two deputies who were attempting to detain her.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was booked for 2 counts of assault public servant. She also faces charges of Injury to a child and DWI with a Child Under 15 years old.

© 2018 KENS