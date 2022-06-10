Woman and young daughter displaced from home after fire jumps from shed to home

A freight container that was refurbished into a small apartment unit was destroyed by the blaze.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman and her young daughter were displaced form their home after an early morning fire jumped from a shed to their apartment, which was located inside a renovated freight container.

Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of W Mayfield Boulevard on the southwest side of town just before 3 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived at the location, crews encountered a working shed fire that had spread into a freight container that was refurbished into a small apartment unit.

Officials say that everything inside the small apartment was destroyed, but luckily no injuries were reported.

A woman and her young daughter lived in the home, and were displaced by the blaze.

Officials say that arson investigators will be called out to investigate as there have been a lot of homeless related fires in the area recently.

No injuries were reported and no word on the dollar amount of damage caused by the fire.

