Woman and child rescued from car after crash on the city's west side

SAN ANTONIO — First responders cut a car apart and rescued a child and woman after the woman lost control of the car, the San Antonio Police Department says.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, the SAPD and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a car crash in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a woman and a child trapped inside the rolled over car.

Police said the woman lost control of the car at Wilson and Waverly and hit a bus stop and fence before coming to a rest.

Both were transported to University Hospital and are expected to recover.