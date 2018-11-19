ALAMO HEIGHTS — A woman and a 5-year-old child died in a house fire in Alamo Heights, according to officials.

The fire started at a home on Inslee Avenue, near the intersection with Columbine late Sunday night. Fire officials say a 67-year-old woman and the little boy were trapped inside. Firefighters pulled them out and they were taken to the hospital.

The medical examiner confirmed that the two people pulled from the house fire died.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

