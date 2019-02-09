SAN ANTONIO — After a woman allegedly offered two homeless men something to eat, allowing them to enter her apartment, the men attacked and stole from her, San Antonio Police said.

One of the suspects has been identified as Jay Hammon, 27. Police said another suspect was identified by a photo lineup but has not been taken into custody.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. July 26. The victim said she was feeling restless when she decided to take a walk around her apartment complex.

As she was walking back, she greeted the homeless men, who she had met before. An affidavit said she invited them inside her apartment unit. While walking to the kitchen, the unidentified suspect allegedly grabbed the woman and attempted to suffocate her with a pillow, police said.

The men grabbed valuables from her apartment, including her cell phone, and left the complex, police said.

The victim said she waited a few hours before she left her apartment and asked her friend to call the police. She met with the Robbery Task Force Unit and was able to provide a description of the men.

SAPD was able to identify the suspects, and Hammond was arrested Monday. Police did not say whether the second suspect had been caught.

