New info released surrounding woman who allegedly recruited migrants to Martha's Vineyard

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office sent a statement following the new information released.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — There's new information about the woman accused of luring migrants in San Antonio before they were flown to Martha's Vineyard, which is off the southeastern coast of Massachusetts.

That woman is reportedly a 20-year Army Veteran who was just discharged in August.

The New York Times reported it has uncovered who "Perla" is. She's the woman who allegedly recruited migrants for the trip. The sheriff has previously said the migrants were given false promises of jobs to convince them to fly to the vineyard.

One migrant told CNN that "Perla" offered him money, food and clothes to find others who would take the flight. The Times says "Perla" lives in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took credit for transport operation. He says he's sending migrants to areas with so called "sanctuary policies." He says his state will only offer refuge to asylum applicants who have legitimate claims, but that "most of these (claims) are not valid."

Some of the migrants are now suing in a class action lawsuit, arguing they were misled.

KENS 5 reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for a statement regarding the situation. They said:

After checking with the NYT, the information in the article was sourced from their sources and information gathered through their investigation of their reporting, not through specific details released by the BCSO.

At this time, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the migrants who were flown from Bexar County remains ongoing. We have not identified any persons of interest at this time. However, when an update becomes available regarding this investigation, we will publicly release that information."

In September, when we asked if the San Antonio Police Department would be getting involved, Chief William McManus said, "I'm not going to comment on anything that the sheriff is doing or has done...If there's a comment to be made on that, I would respectfully refer you to the sheriff."

According to San Antonio's top cop, the premise of being lured is something he can't prove.