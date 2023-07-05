Woman accused of stealing machine gun arrested, uses dead sister's identity

After researching the name given to rent the gun, it was determined that Herring used her dead sister's identity to rent the gun.

CONVERSE, Texas — A woman who was accused of stealing a machine gun from a shooting range on Friday has been arrested, according to an arrest affidavit.

Amber Nicole Herring, 25, was taken into custody by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday. She is being charged with possession of a prohibited firearm / machine gun, as well as theft of a firearm.

The theft occurred around 2 p.m. on May 5 at LoneStar Handgun located off Amendment Way in Converse.

The range owner said Herring vocalized interest in purchasing a gun but wanted to test out some firearms first. She filled out a liability form and was rented out a MP5 Sub Machine Gun, a powerful 9 millimeter gun capable of firing 900 rounds per minute. After customers rent out firearms, they are supposed to go the range next door to have a trigger lock removed and the gun loaded by staff before shooting.

After researching the name given to rent the gun, it was determined that Herring used her dead sister's identity to rent the gun. The sister, Bralynn Sampson, was found dead on December 10, 2022.

The business provided video from inside the store which showed the suspect had a tattoo with letters on her right chest and several other tattoos on her arm and hand.

The employee who rented the guns was able to identify Herring from a photo lineup.

Herring is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

