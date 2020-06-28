x
Woman accused of stealing $6,000 watch from San Antonio jewelry store

Police say the incident was caught on camera and the clerk was able to pick the suspect out of a photo lineup.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video details a recent robbery reported by San Antonio Crime Stoppers.  

A 56-year-old woman finds herself doing a little time, accused of stealing time.

San Antonio police say Cynthia Goepfert went into a jewelry store and asked a clerk to install a new watch battery.

An arrest affidavit claims while the clerk was distracted, the woman put a $6,000 Phillipe Patek watch in her purse and walked off with it. 

Police say the incident was caught on camera and the clerk was able to pick Goepfert out of a photo lineup.  She has already been released on bond.

