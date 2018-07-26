SAN ANTONIO — A woman is facing charges after police say she stole more than $1,000 worth of items at North Star Mall by concealing them in a lined shopping bag.

31-year-old Karena Brown is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Police say she and three other women came into the mall with empty shopping bags. This caught the attention of a security guard, because empty shopping bags can indicate intent to shoplift.

The four women reportedly went into a store and an undercover agent noticed the bags were lined with material that shields the contents from being detected by anti-theft devices.

The security guards saw the women leave to the parking lot and called in a description of their car.

They were pulled over by a police officer. More than $1,000 worth of items was reportedly found in the lined bags, and some of them still had the anti-theft devices on them.

Brown and the three other women were arrested.

