SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in custody after police say she stabbed the man she lives with and barricaded herself inside an apartment early Monday morning.

It all started around 1:00 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Apartments on Whitby Road on the northwest side. Police say the woman in her 30’s stabbed the man she lives with, who is in his 50’s. The man was taken to University Hospital.

That’s when police say she barricaded herself inside the apartment. Police negotiators were on the scene for hours before taking her into custody.

Officers did not say what charges she faces.

