SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman stabbed another woman after an argument in a bar early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Luna Bar and Lounge on South Presa. Police say two women were fighting at the bar and it escalated and moved to the parking lot.

One woman reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the other woman in the side of her abdomen. The woman with the knife ran from the scene and has not been arrested.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

