SAN ANTONIO — A woman is accused of drunkenly crashing her car into a pole while two children were inside the vehicle.

Police say the woman lost control on a curve on Rigsby and Amity, crashing her car into a utility pole around 3:30 Friday morning.

Her car flipped and two children in the car, a 7-year-old girl and an infant, were injured in the crash. She has been booked into the Bexar County Jail on an intoxication assault charge.

The driver has not been identified.

All of the occupants of the car were taken to University Hospital. Officials say the 7-year-old was seriously injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

