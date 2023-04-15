Woman who was abducted in Mexico survives, opens empowering pink coffee shop in San Antonio

Pink Cappuccino opened just months ago, but has already racked up several social media followers. ☕️

SAN ANTONIO — A woman who survived an abduction in Mexico came to America and opened a coffee shop for women to come and feel empowered.

In Stone Oak off of Loop 1604, you'll find an all pink coffee shop tucked in an elegant shopping center.

“The Pink Cappuccino is my dream because I want the woman to feel like a queen here,” said owner Roxana Jimenez. “Relaxed and live the experience all pink.”

Pink Cappuccino opened just months ago, but has already racked up several social media followers.

Some may wonder why specifically the color pink?

“It’s my favorite color, black and pink,” Jimenez said. “And I think the woman feels very fashionable with pink.”

For Jimenez, the color pink is more than just a feminine and girly touch. Following her abduction, pink is empowering to her and she hopes to share that empowering energy with others.

On the menu, you'll find specially curated pink delights.

“We have the pink cappuccino, [that one is] the pink horchata, the glam latte with espresso,” Jimenez said. “I have bubble waffles, I have cakes, cheesecakes, strawberry, Nutella, caramel and tres leches, macarons.” They also have strawberry flan.

There are also several places to take some pictures!

“I think you can come in and take a lot of pictures because the place has different spaces that you feel like you can express yourself."

Jimenez says she's ready for all over her visitors! You can visit Pink Cappuccino's Instagram here.