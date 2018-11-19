ALAMO HEIGHTS — Authorities have identified the woman and a young child killed in a house fire in Alamo Heights early Sunday morning as Joanne Cyr, 67, and Luke Cyr, 5.

The fire started at a home on Inslee Avenue, near the intersection with Columbine late Sunday night.

Fire officials say Joanne and Luke were trapped inside. Firefighters pulled them out and they were taken to the hospital where they later died of their injuries.

The principal at Luke's school, the Howard Early Childhood Center, released the following statement after learning of his tragic passing.

Howard family, It is with great sadness that I share that one of our students, Luke Cyr, and his grandmother and guardian, Joanne Cyr, died in a fire at their home on Sunday night. After speaking with Luke’s godmother, she said they were in heaven. The firemen said they died in their sleep and went peacefully. She was so thankful that they attended church together yesterday and Luke received his birthday blessing. He had a very happy day. I have attempted to call each staff member who worked directly with Luke, and our hearts are heavy at this news.

We are all still working through how to best support the family, you, and other children and families at Howard. Watch for more information as it develops.

Love,

Susan

It was not clear how the fire began. Fire officials were still investigating the cause of the fire Monday.

